Morning Source: Jennifer Hill From Nashville Public Education Foundation

Morning Source

Guest: Jennifer Hill From Nashville Public Education Foundation



Originally Aired: July 15, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jennifer Hill from Nashville Public Education Foundation Powered by First Horizon Foundation to talk about their program Nashville Goes to College.

Whether you’re just getting started or you’re up to your ears, Nashville Goes to College provides stories from real students to demystify the process and resources to remove the uncertainty in considering, applying and going to school.

Learn more at nashvillegoestocollege.com.

***

