Morning Source: Jamie George & Paul Farmer from The Human Experience

Morning Source

Guest: Jamie George & Paul Farmer from The Human Experience



Originally Aired: June 26, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jamie George and Paul Farmer from The Human Experience. Hosted by Nashville-based public speaker Jamie George, The Human Experience began in June, featuring masterful storytelling & live performances at The Mockingbird Theater in The Factory at Franklin.

Initially, The Human Experience was intended to be a monthly show at The Mockingbird Theater; however, due to COVID-19, The Human Experience has canceled upcoming shows until they can give guests and performers the unhindered freedom to express their craft.

To stay up to date with The Human Experience, follow them on Instagram.

***

