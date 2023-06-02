Morning Source – Ivey Campbell

Morning Source

Guest: Ivey Campbell



Originally Aired: June 2, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local student Ivey Campbell who is a singer/songwriter.

Campbell just released a new song “Crazy” which she wrote and will have a video release party at a later date.

