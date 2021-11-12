Morning Source – Impact100 Nashville

Morning Source

Guest: Impact100 Nashville



Originally Aired: October 25, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Nashville Chairwoman Michele Herlein from Impact100.

Impact100 Nashville is a women’s giving circle that was founded in 2014 and has awarded $570,000 to worthy causes in the community since its inception. The basic structure for each chapter is simple—at least 100 women each donate $1,000, forming $100,000 grants that are given annually to deserving nonprofit organizations within their community.

This year there were eight semi-finalists to compete for two grants of $101,500 each. The semi-finalists were the following local nonprofit organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, Bridges of Williamson County, End Slavery Tennessee, Mending Hearts, Inc., Nashville Conflict Resolution Center, Native American Indian Association of Tennessee, Our Place Nashville and Tennessee Kids Belong. Impact100 Nashville members selected Mending Hearts and Tennessee Kids Belong as grant winners during their virtual Voting Event and Celebration on November 4, 2021.

Learn more about Impact100 Nashville here.

