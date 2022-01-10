Morning Source – The Imaginaries

Morning Source

Guest: The Imaginaries



Originally Aired: November 8, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with husband and wife duo, The Imaginaries about their album release party in Nashville.

Maggie McClure and Shane Henry released their debut album, The Imaginaries, March 26. It was produced by the duo and recorded in Muscle Shoals, AL, and features legendary “Swampers,” including bassist David Hood, Little Richard guitarist Kelvin Holly, bassist Shonna Tucker, and keyboardist NC Thurman.

And now they are ready to share their new music with Nashville, on Tuesday night at The Basement, they will be offering a free album release party. Get tickets here.

In keeping with their tradition of releasing a Christmas song, the duo released “Christmas Town” which was co-written by Grammy-award-winning songwriter Jeff Silbar, who may be best known for writing Bette Midler’s classic “Wind Beneath My Wings,” along with Maggie McClure and Shane Henry. It was recorded at Cardinal Song in OKC and Windjammer Studios in Norman, OK. The cover art was designed by famed Disney animator James Lopez.

Learn more about The Imaginaries here.

