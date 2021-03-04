Morning Source: Hunter Metts, American Idol Contestant 2021

Morning Source
Guest: Hunter Metts
Originally Aired: February 26, 2021
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Franklin resident Hunter Metts, who recently appeared on American Idol 2021.
Hunter is a Centennial High School graduate and after doing coding for a few years, he decided now was the time to pursue the audition.
Read our story on Hunter’s American Idol here.
Follow Hunter on Instagram @hunterjmetts.
***
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
