Morning Source – Huckleberry Brewing Company

Morning Source

Guest: Huckleberry Brewing Company



Originally Aired: July 28, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Laura Horner with Huckleberry Brewing Company.

Huckleberry Brewing Company just opened at 600 Frazier Drive in Franklin. They are now open seven days a week. And you can also try their happy hour seven days a week. Monday – Friday happy hour is from 3 pm – 6 pm and Friday – Saturday, happy hour takes place from 2 pm – 5 pm where house beer is $4, select cocktails are $7, and appetizers are $7.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!