Morning Source – Huckleberry Brewing Co

Morning Source

Guest: Huckleberry Brewing Co



Originally Aired: June 22, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Laura and Matt from Huckleberry Brewing Co.

The new brewery recently opened in Cool Springs close to the AMC Theatre. You can order a pint, a drink from the fully stocked bar, or a small bite. Currently, they offer happy hour weekdays from 3 pm – 6 pm and weekends from 2 pm – 5 pm.

Find more information here.

*****

