Morning Source – Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park

Morning Source

Guest: Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park



Originally Aired: December 7, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Austin Grundberg, ELS Nashville.

Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park in Fairview is offering a drive-thru light experience this year. ELS Nashville has partnered with the City of Fairview where attendees can delight in a 28-minute driving light show complete with animation and a visit from Santa at the end. The exhibit is open now until January 9th including Christmas Day but closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

