Morning Source -Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival

Morning Source

Guest: Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival



Originally Aired: November 29, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie about the Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival.

Taking place in December, the Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival is a stroll through The Factory at Franklin sipping festive cocktails, jingling along to holiday tunes, and visiting the big man in red himself! Each ticket includes entry to the event and 12 fun-sized yuletide cocktails. Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase as well. This event supports the TennGreen Land Conservancy, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list.

Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival will take place on December 2nd, 2022, at The Factory at Franklin, located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.holidayspiritstn.com. This event is 21+. Attendees must show a valid ID to enter the event.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!