Morning Source – Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival 2023

Morning Source

Guest: Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival



Originally Aired: December 6, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie from Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival on Friday night, December 8th at The Factory in Franklin.

This event will give attendees samples of different cocktails to taste, there will be food available to purchase, and new this year – Candy Cane Lane, a section of sweet treats to sample and purchase.

Find tickets here.

