Morning Source: Herrick

Morning Source

Guest: Herrick



Originally Aired: March 26, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with indie country duo Herrick.

The above interview took place in the spring of 2021 in which the duo spoke about an upcoming show. Although that show has passed, Herrick has a couple of local shows coming up:

August 28th at Puckett’s in Columbia

15 Public Square, Columbia

7:30 pm

Book online or call 629-201-6919 for show and dinner reservations https://puckettsgro.com/columbia/events/herrick-8-28-21/

Streaming: http://www.Facebook.com/Herrickband/live/

September 11th at Puckett’s in Nashville

500 Church St, Nashville

9pm

Book online at https://puckettsgro.com/nashville/events/herrick-9-11-21/ and reserve your seat now!

Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/HerrickBand/live/

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!