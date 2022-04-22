Morning Source – Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival

Morning Source

Guest: Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival



Originally Aired: April 21, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meg Hershey from the Heritage Foundation about the upcoming Main Street Festival.

The two-day event takes place this weekend from April 23-24 in downtown Franklin. After last year being moved to July, the free event has returned to April with new vendors and experiences for visitors.

