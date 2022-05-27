Morning Source – HEI Franklin Preschool

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest:  HEI Franklin Preschool 

Originally Aired: May 25, 2022 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jennifer Santana, Founder of HEI Franklin.

The preschool in Franklin uses a Finnish approach to teaching with minimalist classrooms and allows each student to learn at their own pace. Currently, there are openings at HEI Franklin for new students.

Find more information here.

