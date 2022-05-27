Morning Source – HEI Franklin Preschool

Morning Source

Guest: HEI Franklin Preschool



Originally Aired: May 25, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jennifer Santana, Founder of HEI Franklin.

The preschool in Franklin uses a Finnish approach to teaching with minimalist classrooms and allows each student to learn at their own pace. Currently, there are openings at HEI Franklin for new students.

Find more information here.

