Morning Source – Hattie B’s Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: Hattie B’s Franklin



Originally Aired: November 13, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Nick Sr. Bishop and Nick Jr. Bishop about the opening of the first Hattie B’s location outside of Nashville.

Hattie B’s will open on Wednesday, November 15th, at 11 am at The Factory at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin.

