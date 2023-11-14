Morning Source – Hattie B’s Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Hattie B’s Franklin   

Originally Aired: November 13, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Nick Sr. Bishop and Nick Jr. Bishop about the opening of the first Hattie B’s location outside of Nashville.

Hattie B’s will open on Wednesday, November 15th, at 11 am at The Factory at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin.

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
