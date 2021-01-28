Morning Source: Harpeth Valley Dermatology

Morning Source

Guest: Harpeth Valley Dermatology

Originally Aired: October 5, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dr. Pezh Shoureshi and Dr. Megan Morrison from Harpeth Valley Dermatology to talk about the new office that opened in Thompson’s Station.

Harpeth Valley Dermatology offers general dermatology services, dermatologic surgery, Mohs surgery, aesthetics, phototherapy, laser treatment and pediatric dermatology. The practice opened at 990 Elliston Way in front of the Tollgate subdivision along Columbia Avenue. Dr. Morrison and Dr. Shoureshi, both board-certified, have been practicing in Murfreesboro and Smyrna since 2015.

Learn more at harpethvalleydermatology.com.

