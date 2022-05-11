Morning Source – Harpeth Valley Dermatology-Skin Cancer Prevention

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Makers Spring Market



Originally Aired: May 11, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Harpeth Valley Dermatology.

May is the month for skin cancer awareness. Harpeth Valley Dermatology gave us tips on prevention from wearing sunscreen to clothing items with SPF built-in and staying out of tanning beds.

Find more information here.

