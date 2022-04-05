Morning Source – Harpeth Valley Dermatology

Morning Source
Guest: Harpeth Valley Dermatology
Originally Aired: April 4, 2022
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dr. Shoureshi from Harpeth Valley Dermatology.
With prom, graduation, and summer events just around the corner, Dr. Shoureshi shares his tips on how to make your skin look its best for these events. Beginning with a skincare regime followed by a few special treatments leading up to the event.
Find more information about Harpeth Valley Dermatology here.
