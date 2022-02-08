Morning Source – Harpeth Valley Dermatology

Morning Source

Guest: Harpeth Valley Dermatology



Originally Aired: February 7, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Harpeth Valley Dermatology. Dr. Morrison shares this time of year, the main skin concern seen in the office is dry skin. When we turn on the heat, our skin tends to be drier along with washing our hands more.

The biggest tip we received is to follow hand washing with lotion immediately after but remember to use no fragrance soap and lotion as they tend to dry out the skin even more.

Find more information here.

