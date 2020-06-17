Morning Source
Guest: Haley Klages From Taziki’s
Originally Aired: June 10, 2020
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Haley Klages from Taziki’s. Watch to learn about Father’s Day specials.
Taziki’s locations in Williamson County:
7021 Executive Center Dr #101, Brentwood, TN 37027
4091 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067
428 W Main St, Franklin, TN 37064
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!