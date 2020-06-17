Morning Source
Guest: Haley Klages From Taziki’s

Originally Aired: June 10, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Haley Klages from Taziki’s. Watch to learn about Father’s Day specials.

Taziki’s locations in Williamson County:

7021 Executive Center Dr #101, Brentwood, TN 37027
4091 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067
428 W Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!


Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

