Morning Source: Grecian Family Restaurant

Morning Source

Guest: Grecian Family Restaurant

Originally Aired: November 20, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Alan Kelly from Grecian Family Restaurant in Spring Hill about their Free Thanksgiving meal during a Small Business Friday episode.

Grecian Pizzeria in Spring Hill is offering free meals on Thanksgiving Day to the community from noon until 3pm.

Last year, the locally owned restaurant served 600 meals and they expect to serve as many or more this Thanksgiving.

Follow Grecian Pizzeria and Bakery here.

Grecian Pizzeria is located at 2003 Wall Street.

