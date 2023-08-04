Morning Source – GRAYS on Main Celebrates Ten Years

Morning Source

Guest: GRAYS on Main



Originally Aired: August 3, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Joni Cole from GRAYS on Main.

GRAYS on Main opened in downtown Franklin ten years ago. This Friday, they will celebrate all day with a book signing with Rick Warwick, and a ribbon cutting with Williamson Inc. followed by live music and throwback cocktails all month long.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!