Morning Source – Gracie Barra

Morning Source
Guest: Gracie Barre
Originally Aired: April 5, 2022
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with The Cooleys from Gracie Barra in Brentwood.
Gracie Barra, the Jitsu studio just opened in Brentwood next to the Chick-fil-A on Franklin Road, they currently have a studio on Mallory Lane across from Centennial High School.
If you are looking for a self-defense class, get in shape, or an activity for your kids, try this new studio.
Find more information about Gracie Barra here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!