Morning Source – Grace Good on America’s Got Talent Fantasy League

Morning Source
Guest: Grace Good
Originally Aired: February 5, 2024
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Williamson County resident Grace Good.
Grace Good was asked to return to America’s Got Talent for its Fantasy League Show, where Heidi Klum selected Grace for her dream team. Good has advanced to the semi-finalist position and is hoping for a spot in the finals. You can watch the show airing on Monday, February 5th at 7 pm.
