Morning Source: Grace Good & “Covid America The Series”

Morning Source
Guest: Grace Good & “Covid America The Series”
Originally Aired: October 22, 2020
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brentwood-based circus performer Grace Good, who was interviewed for a new show called “Covid America The Series.” Donna also talks with the show’s Associate Producer Valerie Smaldone.
“Covid America” went all across the U.S. to tell the stories about how everyday Americans have dealt with the pandemic. The show finished filming in November 2020. We don’t have information yet on what platform has picked up the show, but we will be sure to update when we do.
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
