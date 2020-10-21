Morning Source: Gigi Butler

Morning Source

Guest: Gigi Butler



Originally Aired: August 25, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Gigi Butler about the opening of her new pie shop called Pies by Gigi.

Pies by Gigi opened August 31 in Brentwood at 330 Franklin Rd #906D, Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center). With a coffee and tea bar, a mercantile shop, take-and-bake casseroles and a delicious assortment of pies and pastries, customers can come enjoy morning coffee, lunch with a friend or pickup dinner to go.

Created by Gigi’s Cupcakes Founder, Gigi Butler, Pies by Gigi serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and, of course, dessert!

Learn more at piesbygigi.com.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!