Morning Source: Ghost Tours in Downtown Franklin

Guest: Ghost Tours in Downtown Franklin



Originally Aired: September 16, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Margie Thessin from Franklin on Foot about their Haunted Franklin Tour.

What you can expect during a Haunted Franklin Tour:

Franklin on Foot has been sharing local ghost stories since 2003, and they’ve got plenty! To research, they knocked on doors, scoured historical records, and simply listened when visitors said, “Yes, that’s happened to me too….” They’ll share the best of the hundreds of accounts they’ve collected over the years. The Franklin on Foot guides are born storytellers who will cause a chill to run down your spine. And if that doesn’t do it, wait until you see some of their photographs captured by visitors on tour!

The family-friendly Haunted Franklin tour explores the ghosts and haunts that linger on the brick-lined streets and historic dwellings in charming Franklin. Departed socialites, a Civil War spy, failed businessmen, Confederate soldiers, and at least one dog roam downtown, and the tour spends an intriguing hour and a half with them. One is helpful, several appear lonely, and one seems to be afraid of the dark. The tour will visit 4-5 locations on a leisurely walk through Franklin.

