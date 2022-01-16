Morning Source – Gateway Franklin Church

Morning Source

Guest: Gateway Franklin Church



Originally Aired: December 1, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Pastor Charlie Weir from Franklin Gateway Church.

The Franklin Gateway Church celebrated its eighth year of Save a Tree, Change a Life initiative this past holiday season where they offered live Christmas trees to the community and the proceeds give back to the community. Each year, they will raise up to $40,000 to support local charities.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!