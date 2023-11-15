Morning Source -Gateway Church Franklin Christmas Trees

Morning Source

Guest: Gateway Church



Originally Aired: November 13, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dr. Charles Weir at Gateway Church Franklin about its tenth year for the Buy a Tree, Change a Life program.

Beginning on Saturday, November 18th, you can purchase a live tree from their tree lot, with proceeds going to help local families.

