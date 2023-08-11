Morning Source – Gary Sinise

Morning Source

Guest: Gary Sinise



Originally Aired: August 10, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Gary Sinise with the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The Foundation is bringing a play to the Franklin Theatre called Last Out on August 25th and August 26th. The play is a story of Army Green Beret Danny Patton is a modern-day warrior fighting battles that range from tribal Afghanistan to his living room. As the corrosive gears of war rip apart his family, integrity, and soul, Danny is thrust into his final, eternal mission. On the other side, with Valhalla beckoning, he discovers that combat can be fueled by vengeance or by love…it just depends which price you are willing to pay. You’ve heard the war stories of the “first in.” This is the untold true story of the last out.

Veterans and active duty military will be admitted free.

Find tickets here.

