Morning Source: Gabe Sipos

By
Williamson Source
-

Morning Source
Guest: Gabe Sipos

Originally Aired: August 7, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissmans talks with Gabe Sipos from Thompson’s Station who received the “Most Inspiring Young Men of the High School Class of 2020” award.

As we are in the midst of a new graduation season, we are re-sharing this story from 2020. As the Class of 2020 pivoted many of their graduation ceremonies from in-person to virtual, drive-thru or other alternative ceremonies due to COVID-19, nonprofit Narrow Gate wanted to recognize young men who make a difference in their community.

2020 Summit grad Gabe was selected as one of the Five Most Inspiring Young Men of the Class of 2020 by Narrow Gate

Gabe Sipos fought cancer as a young child. He survived, but the radiation left his face permanently disfigured. A few years later, cancer dealt Gabe another blow. When Gabe was in middle school, cancer took his dad’s life.

Narrow Gate is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, inspiring, and empowering Christian discipleship, we equip and train young men, develop business discipleship platforms, and serve the Church locally and globally. Learn more at https://narrowgate.org/

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

