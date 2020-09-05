Morning Source: Gabberdunes Hemp of Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: Gabberdunes Hemp of Franklin



Originally Aired: June 25, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rodney and Caroline Croteau from Gabberdunes Hemp of Franklin.

Gabberdunes Hemp of Franklin opened in August 2019 at 400 Downs Blvd, Suite 110, Franklin. At Gabberdunes Hemp, you will find items specializing in hemp/CBD infused products for people and their pets. You will find a selection of hemp-infused soaps, rubs used for aches and pains, EarthDog hemp collars and leashes, just to name a few items.

