Morning Source – Friends of Brentwood Library

Morning Source
Guest: Friends of Brentwood Library
Originally Aired: April 8, 2022
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kathy Dooley-Smith from Friends of Brentwood Library.
After receiving donations from the community, the Friends of Brentwood Library takes place several times a year. What makes each sale unique is no item is repeated making it a brand new sale each time. Take a listen to what’s available at this sale.
Find more information about Friends of Brentwood Library here.
