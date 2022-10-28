Morning Source -Friends of Brentwood Library Booktacular

Morning Source

Guest: Friends of Brentwood Library



Originally Aired: October 29, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Friends of Brentwood Library about two upcoming events on Saturday, October 29th.

The two free event takes place at the library, with Booktacular starting at 3 pm until 5 pm with treat spots around the library ending with two free books. Next, a teen event with music, food, and games will start at 6 pm until 8 pm in the teen area of the library.

Visit John P. Holt Brentwood Library at 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood.

