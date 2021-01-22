Morning Source: Free Flow Yoga

Morning Source

Guest: Free Flow Yoga



Originally Aired: November 13, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Suzanne from Free Flow Yoga in Berry Farms.

“Our team believes that yoga is for everybody and every body, so we created a studio that busts myths and creates a space that’s a perfect fit for every stage of your practice. Whether you’re looking to try yoga for the first time or advance to the next level, build + tone muscle or increase flexibility, cross-train or improve your mental health, we’ve got you covered at Free Flow,” states Free Flow Yoga’s site.

They offer a wide range of classes, from traditional practice to fun fusion to cardio that’ll keep your heart pumping.

Learn more here.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!