Morning Source: Franklin Tomorrow

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Tomorrow



Originally Aired: March 15, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Franklin Tomorrow about some new programs the non-profit is hosting.

First, is the Civic Index, a self-assessment provided by the National Civic League Civic Index and is used as a tool by cities and agencies across the country for measuring a community’s civic capital.

Franklin Tomorrow plans to initiate the Civic Index by asking community members and organizations to participate either in the Civic Index Conversations, being held during the month of April, or take the Civic Index self-assessment independently. Learn more here.

Franklin Tomorrow also recently launched a new podcast called “Front Porch Conversations.” You can listen to the podcast on the second Thursday of every month. Episodes are available on the second Thursday of every month on the Franklin Tomorrow site and YouTube Channel and can also be found on Spotify. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and subscribe on Spotify to be notified when episodes are available.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.

