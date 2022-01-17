Morning Source – Franklin Tomorrow with Mindy Tate

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Tomorrow



Originally Aired: January 13, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mindy Tate with Franklin Tomorrow.

Franklin Tomorrow is excited to kick off the New Year with its popular Breakfast With the Mayors, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, on Tuesday, January 25.

Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and County Mayor Rogers Anderson have invited the previous Mayors of the City of Franklin to join them for this in-person event.

Learn more and register for the in-person event here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page!