Morning Source – Franklin Tomorrow Mental Health Awareness

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Franklin Makers Spring Market  

Originally Aired: May 10, 2022 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mindy Tate from Franklin Tomorrow about Mental Health Awareness.

May is the month for Mental Health Awareness, at the latest Frank Talks they shared the resources available to Williamson County residents. The City of Franklin has created an initiative called Find Hope Franklin, a place to find help, resources, and training.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Previous articleToday’s Top 5 Stories: May 11, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here