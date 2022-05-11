Morning Source – Franklin Tomorrow Mental Health Awareness

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Makers Spring Market



Originally Aired: May 10, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mindy Tate from Franklin Tomorrow about Mental Health Awareness.

May is the month for Mental Health Awareness, at the latest Frank Talks they shared the resources available to Williamson County residents. The City of Franklin has created an initiative called Find Hope Franklin, a place to find help, resources, and training.

Find more information here.

