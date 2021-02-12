Morning Source: Franklin Toffee

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Toffee



Originally Aired: January 28, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Verna from Franklin Toffee about gifts for Valentine’s Day.

About Franklin Toffee

Once upon a time, back in Virginia, Verna Hazzard made toffee at Christmas to give to friends, neighbors, her daughter’s teachers and others fortunate enough to be around after a batch cooled and was broken into pieces. Many of those lucky recipients asked when she was going to start selling it so they could have more throughout the year. That never interested her until her daughter, a professional harpist, who had also learned to make this very special toffee, decided she would like to expand her business interests and sell it with her mom’s help. So that’s what they did – until Verna up and moved to Franklin, Tennessee, and went back to making it occasionally for friends and neighbors. Except this time, when people asked if they could buy some more, she knew how much fun it was to see people’s faces light up when they bit into a piece, and knew what a great way such a local business could be to become more connected with a community she and her husband had come to love.

So – Franklin Toffee was born.

You can get in touch with Verna by messaging her on Facebook or by email at [email protected] to order. You can also find it at Sanctuary South and Sweet Haven (both located in the Westhaven community) and at the Franklin Visitors Center.

