Morning Source: Franklin Theatre Ten Year Celebration

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Theatre Ten Year Celebration



Originally Aired: August 3, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Matt Logan and Jennifer Parker about Franklin Theatre’s 10-Year Celebration.

The Franklin Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Celebration took place on August 7, 2021 and served as a key fundraiser for the theater in this year of post-pandemic recovery. The evening began with an outdoor reception on Main Street and a show at 7:30 p.m. with a performance created by Matt Logan Productions, featuring iconic song selections that reflected the theatre’s past, present and future.

