Morning Source – Franklin Makers Spring Market

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Makers Spring Market



Originally Aired: May 3, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie Shackelford with Franklin Makers Spring Market.

The Franklin Makers Market is held at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin. Offering free admission to the public, it offers a curated collection of vendors from jewelry to woodwork. Visit the market from 11 am – 3 pm on Saturday, May 7th.

Find more information here.

*****

