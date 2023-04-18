Morning Source – Franklin Makers Market May 7th

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Makers Market



Originally Aired: April 18, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie about the upcoming Franklin Makers Market taking place on Sunday, May 7th from noon until 4 pm.

The free market has moved to a new location at The Factory in Franklin at the shed. With the new location, there are even more vendors, food, and live music.

