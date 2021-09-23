Morning Source: Franklin Light Opera’s Production of Cinderella

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin Light Opera’s Production of Cinderella



Originally Aired: September 9, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Karen Dumont from the Franklin Light Opera who performed their premiere production of Pauline Viardot’s Cinderella (English version), at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park earlier this month. Dumont played the role of the fairy godmother.

The company was founded in 2020 and wants to bring “light” to the community. Look for further productions during the holiday season and spring 2021.

