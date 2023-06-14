Morning Source – Franklin Flea Market

Morning Source
Guest: Franklin Flea Market
Originally Aired: June 14, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with John Stewart with Franklin Flea Market.
The Franklin Flea Market will open from Saturday, June 17th to Sunday, June 18th. There will be over 400 vendors in attendance to shop outside and inside at the Williamson County Ag Center. Admission is free, but parking will be $5.
Find more information here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!