Morning Source: Franklin Bakehouse

Originally Aired: September 22, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Angie Muir from Franklin Bakehouse.

Franklin Bakehouse is a European-inspired bakery and market, located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Franklin. It officially opened at the end of September.

Bakehouse is part bakery and part bar, highlighting Nashville’s growing craft beer scene anda variety of American and Italian wines, keeping a keen eye out for small batch producers. Plus, the Bakehouse offers a specialty market, featuring a variety of gourmet offerings, freshly prepared grab-and-go meals, locally farmed dairy products/produce/flowers, and conventional grocery and convenience items.

Franklin Bakehouse hours are Monday – Saturday 7am – 7pm and Sunday 8am – 3pm

Learn more at franklinbakehouse.com.

