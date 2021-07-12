Morning Source: Fork of the South

Morning Source

Guest: Fork of the South



Originally Aired: November 20, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Stef Gorman from Fork of the South. Stef talks to us about items at the Fork of the South general store, located inside The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd Ste 1303, Franklin.

The Fork of the South is curated purposefully to bring special items that make perfect gifts for the ones you love or for just a little self care. Fork of the South is a small family-owned business.

The store also offers a waffle and milkshake bar, hot dogs and more.

Follow the Fork of the South General Store on Facebook.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!