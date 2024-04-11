Morning Source – Fork of the South New Space

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Fork of the South 

Originally Aired: April 10, 2024  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Stef from Fork of the South at The Factory at Franklin. The general store just moved to Building 8 at The Factory opening for business on March 29th. With the expansion comes more offerings and a soon there will be a mini food hall inside the store.

Learn more here.

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleTop 5 Stories From April 11, 2024
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here