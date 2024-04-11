Morning Source – Fork of the South New Space

Morning Source
Guest: Fork of the South
Originally Aired: April 10, 2024
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Stef from Fork of the South at The Factory at Franklin. The general store just moved to Building 8 at The Factory opening for business on March 29th. With the expansion comes more offerings and a soon there will be a mini food hall inside the store.
