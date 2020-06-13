Morning Source: FLAG Wilco





Morning Source

Guest: FLAG Wilco



Originally Aired: May 13, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with FLAG Wilco. FLAG Wilco has raised over $21,000 to purchase meals from local restaurants and deliver them to various community organizations, including front line workers, police and fire departments, foster families and many many more!

