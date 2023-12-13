Morning Source – Figgy from Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge

Morning Source

Guest: Figgy



Originally Aired: December 12, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Figgy, a Nashville school teacher contestant on Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, Season One that just ended.

We discussed the games, her strategy for staying in the game, why she chose one of the top bunks, and whether she would return and be in the upcoming second season.

Find more information here for those interested in becoming a contestant for season 2.

