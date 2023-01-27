Morning Source – Erik Parks -Why We Breathe

Morning Source

Guest: Erik Parks



Originally Aired: January 27, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Erik Parks about the movie Why We Breathe, which was filmed in Nolensville. Parks calls it a gritty version of a Hallmark movie; the storyline is of a single mom escaping an abusive relationship and moving to Nolensville as she pursues her dream of country music.

The movie is now available on YouTube to stream; visit the movie website for more information.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!