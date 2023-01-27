Morning Source – Erik Parks -Why We Breathe

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Erik Parks 

Originally Aired: January 27, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Erik Parks about the movie Why We Breathe, which was filmed in Nolensville. Parks calls it a gritty version of a Hallmark movie; the storyline is of a single mom escaping an abusive relationship and moving to Nolensville as she pursues her dream of country music.

The movie is now available on YouTube to stream; visit the movie website for more information.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members.

